President Joe Biden to visit Wilmington this week

President Joe Biden is set to visit Wilmington this week.

According to Jill Hopman, chair of the New Hanover County Democratic Party, Biden is expected visit the Port City to talk infrastructure and environmental issues Thursday afternoon. The exact time and location of the event has not yet been determined, Hopman said.

While Biden is seeking reelection in the November presidential election, Hopman said the anticipated stop is a presidential visit, not a campaign event.

The announcement of Biden's visit comes shortly after former President Donald Trump had planned to hold a campaign event in the city, which was ultimately postponed due to weather. Trump has not yet rescheduled the event.

Biden last visited North Carolina with Vice President Kamala Harris on March 26, with the two stopping in Raleigh to talk health care.

Reach reporter Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: President Joe Biden to visit Wilmington, NC