President Joe Biden unveils student debt forgiveness plan in trip to Madison. Here is what to know

President Joe Biden speaks Monday, April 8, 2024 at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin. During the appearance, Biden announced a new student loan forgiveness program. Student loan relief is a top issue for younger voters. Wisconsin's 700,600 borrowers hold $21.4 billion in federal student loan debt, according to the latest federal education data.

MADISON — President Joe Biden unveiled a new student loan debt forgiveness plan for millions of Americans during a Monday visit to Madison Area Technical College.

More than 4 million student loan borrowers could see their debt fully canceled under the proposal, according to the White House. In addition, more than 10 million borrowers could get $5,000 or more in relief. Biden also hopes to eliminate interest past the original loan amounts of 23 million borrowers.

"While a college degree still is a ticket to the middle class, that ticket is becoming much too expensive," Biden told a crowd gathered in the college's gym. "Too many people feel the strain and stress, wondering if they're going to get married, have their first child, start a family. Because even if they get by, they still have this crushing, crushing debt. And it's not just a drag on them, it's drag on our economy."

The announcement comes nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court knocked down Biden's first attempt to cancel borrowers' debt. Conservatives on the court said the $400 billion program needed congressional approval. It would have canceled up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year.

Biden immediately vowed to come up with a new program, the broad strokes of which he outlined Monday.

Here's what to know:

More than 700,000 Wisconsinites have student debt

Wisconsin's 700,600 borrowers hold $21.4 billion in federal student loan debt, according to the latest federal education data.

An analysis by the University of Wisconsin's Student Success Through Applied Research Lab found in 2020 that the largest group of borrowers — 23% of those with student debt — owed between $20,000 and $40,000, and 21% owed between $10,000 and $20,000.

"President Biden and I both know that the dream of pursuing a higher education looks a bit different these days than it did when we went to college. Today, high costs can often be a barrier for kids and families and families pursuing their dream," said Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ahead of the president's speech. "Higher education should be affordable and accessible for every Wisconsinite who chooses it, period."

Different types of borrowers targeted for relief

The plan would help:

Borrowers who owe more than they did at the start of repayment. They would have up to $20,000 of that interest wiped away, leaving them to repay only the amount they originally borrowed. People making less than $120,000 a year would qualify for having all of their interest forgiven if enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan.

Borrowers who are eligible for other loan forgiveness programs, but have not yet applied. New rules would authorize the U.S. Education Department to cancel the debt for those people without their having to apply. Among these programs are Biden's Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Borrowers who have made payments for decades. People who took out federal student loans for undergraduate degrees and began repaying them more than 20 years ago would automatically have the debt canceled under the new plan. The same would apply for graduate students who began paying 25 years ago.

Borrowers who attended colleges that have lost their certification or eligibility to participate in the federal student aid program.

Borrowers experiencing "hardship" paying back their loans. People with other expenses, such as high medical debt or child care, that make it difficult to pay off their loans now or in the future could apply to have their student loans forgiven.

Biden has launched other loan relief efforts

The president's Saving on a Valuable Education plan has saved nearly 2,000 Wisconsin borrowers $13.8 million, officials announced in late February.

The plan — commonly known as SAVE — promises a lower monthly bill and a shorter path to loan forgiveness. The plan bases monthly payments on income and family size and is readjusted every year.

Borrowers with undergraduate student debt pay 5% of their discretionary income, down from 10% or 15% in other plans. For those with graduate debt, the cap is set at 10%. Borrowers with a mix of undergraduate and graduate debt have payments weighted somewhere between the two.

Madison business owner Ashley Storck touted the SAVE plan before Biden's remarks. Under the plan, Storck said, she and her partner saw their monthly payments go from $700 to $0.

Program's timeline unclear

Most of the program will require an extensive public comment period before it can take effect, likely July of next year at the earliest, experts say.

But the Department of Education is considering taking actions to expedite parts of the plan, which could bring relief to some borrowers as soon as this fall.

Court challenges could be coming

The plan is based on the Higher Education Act, a different law than the one struck down last summer and pne Biden officials said would hold up stronger to legal challenges.

But like the previous effort, this one may face challenges from conservative groups.

“These loan schemes do not forgive debt," Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, the ranking Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said in a statement. "They transfer the debt from those who willingly took it on to the 87% of Americans who decided to not go to college or already worked to pay off their loans. This is an unfair ploy to buy votes before an election and does absolutely nothing to address the high cost of education that puts young people right back into debt.”

Governor's task force studied student debt

Evers in 2020 created a task force to study student loan debt in Wisconsin. At the conclusion of its work, the task force recommended creating a borrower bill of rights and student loan ombudsman for the state, reinstating the state's Educational Approval Board and tightening oversight of proprietary schools, expanding financial literacy education, increasing funding for need-based, targeted aid, improving access to loan counseling, expanding loan forgiveness programs, offering loan refinancing and creating a student debt income tax credit.

"By working to get Wisconsinites out from under student loan debt, President Biden is helping give folks a little more breathing room in their household budgets to save, buy a home, to buy a car, start a family, start a business and prepare for the future. And he’s helping make sure our kids have the future and opportunities that we promised them," Evers said Monday.

Republicans slam Biden plan

“Biden wants to use your tax dollars to buy votes because more and more young people are supporting President Trump," said Republican National Committee chair Michael Watley in a statement. "Here’s the truth: Biden’s student loan bailout for the wealthy was already struck down by the Supreme Court and his policies are driving historic inflation while crushing industries like manufacturing and agriculture. Wisconsinites can’t afford Bidenomics — we need to elect President Trump to get our economy back on track."

