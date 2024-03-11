President Joe Biden traveling to New Hampshire on Monday

President Joe Biden will travel to New Hampshire on Monday, marking his first visit to the Granite State in nearly two years.

Biden is slated to attend a campaign event in Manchester to deliver remarks on lowering costs for American families.

During the visit, Biden is expected to call for a $2,000 prescription cap for all Americans, a $35 insulin cap, expanded medicare price negotiation, and permanent Affordable Care Act improvements.

Biden last traveled to New Hampshire in April 2022.

He didn’t appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot because the state refused to give its spot on the primary calendar to South Carolina.

Biden ultimately won the state’s largely symbolic Democratic primary, prevailing in an unusual write-in effort after he refused to campaign or appear on the ballot in the state.

Manchester police warned the public of traffic delays in and around the city on Monday afternoon.

President Joe Biden will be visiting the state today - please expect traffic delays in areas around the city in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/j0QGDnTOt9 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) March 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

