President Joe Biden nominates former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to be USPS Governor

President Joe Biden announced his nominations for key leadership positions, including former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who was nominated to become Governor for the United States Postal Service.

If Walsh’s nomination is confirmed by the Senate, he would become one of the nine governors that make up the board of the USPS.

The USPS’s Board of Governors — which also includes a postmaster general and a deputy postmaster general — operates like the executives of a publicly held company, according to USPS.

Walsh, 56, served as the former union leader, state representative, and mayor of Boston for nearly two terms, before leaving for Washington D.C.

In January 2021, the Dorchester native spent two years serving in the Biden administration as the 29th Secretary of Labor of the United States strengthening worker power and improving job quality.

“Marty Walsh has spent his life fighting for working people, as a labor leader, as a public official, and as a private citizen,” Biden’s statement said. “Walsh is someone who never forgets where he came from.”

In February 2023, Walsh was appointed as the Executive Director of the National Hockey League Players’ Association, returning to his roots as a labor leader where he can continue to champion the importance of workers’ rights and the shared benefits of collective bargaining for all.

Biden’s announcement also praised Walsh’s background as a cancer survivor and a person who recovered from alcoholism.

“A survivor of Burkitt’s Lymphoma as a child, he has fought to expand access to healthcare for all,” Biden’s statement said. “Embracing recovery from alcoholism as a young man, he has always believed in compassion and second chances.”

Walsh is a graduate of Boston College and shares his life with his long-time partner, Lorrie Higgins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

