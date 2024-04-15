President Joe Biden declares state of emergency for SLO County following winter storms

The Biden administration has declared a state of emergency for San Luis Obispo County and eight other California counties following severe winter storms.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden approved California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration to “support ongoing recovery efforts following widespread flooding, mudslides and debris flows during early February storms,” the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services announced Monday.

The county agency estimates that local jurisdictions sustained approximately $700,000 in damages due to the storms.

According to the county Office of Emergency Services, a federal declaration of emergency is made “when local agencies require assistance beyond their capabilities to respond to recovery efforts.”

“The declaration makes federal public assistance available to help cover costs associated with response and recovery,” the emergency services department said in a news release.

Saturday’s declaration, which covers local agencies but not individuals, includes Butte, Glenn, Los Angeles, Monterey, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Sutter and Ventura counties.

“This declaration will allow our county to recover more quickly,” said Scott Jalbert, SLO County emergency services director.

He said that the county agency will reach out to this week to “local agencies that experienced storm damages” and coordinate efforts with them.