President Joe Biden arrives in Paris to recognize 80th anniversary of D-Day

President Joe Biden arrived in France on Wednesday where he will mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and meet with President Emmanuel Macron. Photo by Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden arrived in Paris on Wednesday for the 80th observance of D-Day, joining an expected two dozen world leaders where he is expected to draw parallels between democracy and authoritarianism.

Dozens of World War II veterans will join Biden in recognizing the turning point in the global conflict. A ceremony will praise British, Canadian and U.S. soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Biden will then meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for his first official state visit. The White House said Biden will make a speech on democracy on Friday.

"[Biden] really believes we're at an inflection point in history," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, according to CNN. "It's tied to the way geopolitics are changing, the way challenges are being presented to us around the world."

Biden's Friday speech at Pointe-du-Hoc will talk about the loss of life during D-Day, some 4,400 soldiers in pursuit of democracy. Pointe-du-Hoc is the area that divides Omaha and Utah beaches where U.S. troops came on shore during World War II's pivotal battle.

"Making it clear what you stand for and what you stand against matters today," Kirby said. "[Biden] recognizes that, for as powerful as we are and as much good as we can do, we need help."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the West's continued support of President Volodymyr Zelensky will likely be a topic when Biden meets Macron. Macron has been Europe's most vocal leader supporting Ukraine, but U.S. military hardware has made most of the difference.