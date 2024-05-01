President Joe Biden to address NAACP dinner in Detroit May 19

President Joe Biden will speak to the Detroit NAACP annual Fight for Freedom Fund dinner on May 19, his campaign confirmed Wednesday.

The dinner at Huntington Place is a a major event that traditionally draws thousands of attendees and high-profile speakers. It's been described as the largest sit-down dinner in the world, with as many as 10,000 guests.

The Biden-Harris campaign confirmed the appearance on the day former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president is scheduled to visit Saginaw County.

Michigan is an important battleground state in the 2024 election.

