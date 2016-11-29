All the President’s Generals, Potentially Including One at State

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped a general for his national security advisor and is considering several generals for the job of Pentagon chief. But ensconcing yet another general at the State Department — even one who was once the most celebrated of his generation — may be too brassy for America’s diplomatic corps.

A person familiar with Trump’s vetting process confirmed to Foreign Policy that retired Army Gen. David Petraeus is among the top finalists for secretary of state — the highest-ranking cabinet position after the vice president.

“Petraeus is definitely in the mix, and I believe you’ll have a decision by the weekend,” the person with knowledge of the vetting told FP on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, Trump met for the second time with former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, a top contender for the post despite sharp pushback by conservative Republicans and Trump’s closest political advisors who bristle at Romney’s criticism of the president-elect during the campaign. Trump also met Tuesday with Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, and is also believed to be considering former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The president-elect met Monday with Petraeus and afterward declared himself “very impressed” with the former general.

But at least some career diplomats are less than enthused. Petraeus didn’t always give diplomats in war zones as much respect as military personnel — even when the troops were of lower rank, said one current U.S. Foreign Service officer. “A suit’s a suit,” Petraeus used to say dismissively, said the diplomat who worked with him in Iraq.

Thomas Pickering, a retired ambassador who spent four decades in the Foreign Service, said U.S. foreign policy can run afoul when members of the military dominate the leadership ranks.

“If every problem looks like it’s solvable with a hammer, we make a mistake by always pounding on the nail,” he told FP.

Another retired four-star who moved to the State Department after leaving the Pentagon — Marine Gen. John Allen — said Petraeus would “have to change a little bit” to get used to a slower-moving bureaucracy at Foggy Bottom.

Allen most recently led President Barack Obama’s anti-Islamic State effort from the State Department. But he also served as Petraeus’s deputy at Central Command from 2008 to 2011, and said his former boss needed quick details about missions, or “his head would go down.”

“The State Department bureaucracy is not really efficient — it doesn’t snap and pop the way bureaucracies do in the military,” Allen said in an interview. “It doesn’t work in a hierarchical way…. He’s going to recognize that he’s never going to get a diplomat to tell him something in 10 words that can be said in 14 minutes.”

Still, he said having a former general lead the State Department could be valuable, given the variety of threats facing the United States, and Petraeus would be a phenomenal pick for the job.

“We’re in a damn dangerous world now,” Allen said. “For Trump to reach out to some of the finest military minds we’ve ever had — who have led very large, globally-oriented organizations — I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Petraeus is keenly interested in the secretary of state job, congressional staffers and former colleagues said. And he likely would be open to other diplomatic posts in the administration as he is anxious to rehabilitate and reshape his image after his fall from grace.

“He would be interested in a lot of jobs, even if it was technically below his rank,” one ex-official said.

If chosen for secretary of state, the move would place another military leader at the top of Trump’s national security team following the appointment of retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn as White House national security advisor, amid widely believed reports that retired Marine Gen. James Mattis is a top contender for defense secretary.

At the height of his time in uniform, Petraeus was the most celebrated general in a generation for his strategy to quell a bloody insurgency in Iraq and shore up a flagging war in Afghanistan. In 2011, President Barack Obama tapped Petraeus to be CIA director — a job he held only for a year before resigning in disgrace for sharing classified information with his biographer-turned-lover. He pleaded guilty to mishandling classified material, a misdemeanor, in an April 2015 deal to avoid prison.