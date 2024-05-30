President, family honor Beau Biden on anniversary of his death, visit veterans memorial

President Joe Biden and various family members, including first lady Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden, visited St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville on Thursday morning to the ninth anniversary of Beau Biden's death.

The president's son and former Delaware attorney general was buried in the church's cemetery after dying of brain cancer at age 46. His family visited his grave following a memorial mass.

The president then met former state Sen. Nancy Cook at Veterans Memorial Park near New Castle before traveling with his family to Rehoboth Beach via the Marine One helicopter, according to reports from the White House press pool.

Biden spent Wednesday night at his Wilmington home after a day of campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.

