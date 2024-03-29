President of divided Rochester council won't run for re-election

ROCHESTER — City Council President Brooke Carlson announced Thursday she'll step back from public service here in 2025 after only one term as an elected official.

Carlson said she had been considering her options but decided in recent months not to run for re-election. She said she hopes to focus on her family and find other ways to get involved in Minnesota's third-largest city.

"I'm really glad I had the opportunity," she said. "It's been such an honor."

Carlson faced increasing pressure as the head of council meetings over the past year as issues with colleague Molly Dennis came to a head. Dennis is suing Rochester over the March 2023 censure she received from the City Council.

Council members decided to censure Dennis in part due to a confrontation between Dennis and Carlson in a parking lot after a council meeting the week prior. Carlson declined to comment on Dennis or the ongoing lawsuit with the city Thursday.

Carlson is often the swing vote on contentious issues and presided over council meetings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also spearheaded changes to the council's public comment policy in the wake of increasingly toxic commentary from some of the city's critics as well as an incident in December where a virtual commenter made anti-Semitic comments.

She said she was proud of the work she's done with Destination Medical Center, as well as efforts to streamline the community's construction process to encourage more housing. Carlson said she hoped the council continued to focus on housing, homeless and environmental issues next year.

"Caring for those core values of our city is going to be important for the next person in this role," she said.

Mayor Kim Norton called Carlson a "skilled facilitator" who did well despite mounting challenges in recent months.

"I'm disappointed, but I understand," Norton said.

Council member Shaun Palmer announced earlier this month he would run for Council President, a city-wide position on the council. Dennis has also announced she will run again, though she'll face a primary as at least two residents are challenging her for her northwest Rochester seat.

The filing period for local office opens March 21.