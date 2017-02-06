President Bush and Wife Barbara Make First Appearance Since Hospital Stay During Super Bowl Coin Toss

Former President H.W. Bush, 92, and his wife Barbara Bush were centerfield at NGR stadium Sunday night for the coin flip at Super Bowl LI.

The pair was greeted with cheers as Bush was rolled out in a wheelchair by a military member alongside Barbara, who rode to centerfield in a golf cart.

The MVP and the former President. pic.twitter.com/gtdD7LJBln — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) February 5, 2017

President Bush tossed the coin, which landed on tails, a victory for the Falcons. They deferred to the second half.

Bush, who is the oldest living president, and his wife were both admitted to the hospital last month with President Bush being diagnosed with pneumonia and Barbara suffering from Bronchitis.

President Bush was released from a two-week hospital stay Monday.

Thankfully, both looked well and were all smiles on the field.

So happy to see President George H.W. Bush & Mrs. Bush looking so healthy & strong #SuperBowl — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 5, 2017

