President Biden, VP Harris to visit North Carolina

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are coming to the Tar Heel State.

According to their officials schedule, the president and vice president are visiting North Carolina on March 26.

More details will be released by White House officials at a later date.

According to ABC News, Biden’s campaign announced Friday that he and Harris will visit every major battleground state in coming days. Trump’s campaign is zeroing in on the same areas.

