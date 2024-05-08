Details emerge about President Biden’s visit to Seattle on Friday

President Joseph Biden is flying to Seattle on Friday, May 10 after a two-day visit to San Francisco.

He will fly up on Friday after participating in two campaign receptions in the Bay Area that same day, but the current time he will arrive in Seattle is unknown.

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden will participate in campaign receptions on Friday and Saturday.

A representative for King County also confirmed he would be flying into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and not Boeing Field.

Alaska Airlines sent a statement to KIRO 7 News about Biden’s visit:

“Air Force One is scheduled to arrive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday. Security protocol requires all air traffic at SEA to stop at least 30 minutes before the arrival of the presidential aircraft. All airlines could experience potential delays during this time including Alaska and Horizon flights. Additional flight impacts could also happen when Air Force One departs on Saturday. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our guests during these high-security events.”

A representative for the Seattle Police Department said:

“We have been working with our federal, state, county, and local partners to coordinate the public safety response to the visit. Though we can’t speak to specific allocation of resources, SPD will be providing additional staffing during the visit.”

Traffic is expected to be extremely congested during his visit.

President Biden was last in Seattle in April 2022, as part of a trip to Seattle and Portland, marking Earth Day.



