President Biden to visit Charlotte, NC in wake of deadly April 29 shooting, what to know
President Joe Biden will visit Charlotte, North Carolina, to visit the families of the four officers killed in a deadly Monday shootout.
The four officers were killed this Monday, April 29, in a standoff that occurred when law enforcement arrived at a Charlotte home to serve a felony warrant. The shooter fired on the officers with a high-powered rifle from a second-floor window, ultimately shooting eight and killing four over the course of the standoff before he was shot dead on the front lawn.
The slain officers were identified as Sam Poloche, 42, and Alden Elliot, 46, both with the state's Department of Adult Correction; Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr., 48, of Mooresville, North Carolina; and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Joshua Eyer, 31.
Biden's statements on 4/29 Charlotte police shooting
The president had previously made statements on the tragic shooting, condemning gun violence and calling for more funding for law enforcement to allow for needed resources.
"They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm’s way to protect us," Biden said. "We mourn for them and their loved ones. And we pray for the recoveries of the courageous officers who were wounded." The president and vice president also individually called Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles in the wake of the shooting to express their support and solidarity.
Biden visits Charlotte
Biden was already scheduled to visit Wilmington, N.C., to deliver a speech. A stop in Charlotte was reportedly added to the president's itinerary in the wake of the shooting.
It isn't the first time Biden has consoled Americans in the wake of tragedies. The president has made visits to families affected by hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters, as well as the victims of mass shootings in a variety of cities, including Buffalo, Las Vegas, Uvalde, Texas, and Lewiston, Maine.
Further support for families of slain Charlotte officers
Along with Biden's visit and statements on the shooting, there has been a public outpouring of support for Charlotte law enforcement and families of the victims.
Several fundraisers are accepting donations for related causes including:
Assist CMPD Officers & US Marshals Killed in Tragic Shooting - A Back the Blue fundraiser for victims of the shooting.
Family of CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer - A fundraiser to support the deceased officer's wife and three-year-old child.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Benevolent Fund—This nonprofit organization provides financial assistance to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police employees during times of personal crisis or hardship.
Donations for Charlotte Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 - A fundraiser to raise money for the families of the four officers killed on April 29, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
Memorials for the fallen officers have also been seen across Charlotte, including flowers placed in front of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department building and Federal Courthouse, visits from clergy members, and a Tuesday vigil at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church attended by local politicians and community members.
Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.
