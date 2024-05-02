President Biden speaks out on college protests: 'Violence is not protected'

President Joe Biden addresses the Baltimore, Maryland, bridge collapse in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 26, 2024.

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden condemned violence and destruction on college campuses while defending the right for pro-Palestinian protesters to peacefully demonstrate in his first public address on this week's unrest on college campuses.

Biden, in previously unscheduled remarks Thursday from the White House Roosevelt Room, called peaceful protest "in the best tradition of how Americans respond to consequential issues," but said "violent protest is not protected."

"Destroying property is not a peaceful protest. It's against the law. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows shutting down campuses, forcing the cancelation of classes and graduations, none of this is a peaceful protest," Biden said.

"There’s the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos," Biden said.

Biden had stayed mostly silent on protests that complicate his reelection campaign as he looks to unify the Democratic coalition.

More: Stay out or say more? President Biden faces lose-lose proposition with college protests

Biden has remained a steadfast defender of Israel's war against Hamas, putting him at odds with many young progressive voters in his race against former President Donald Trump.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden speaks out on campus unrest: 'Violence is not protected'