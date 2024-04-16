President Biden to return to his hometown on Tuesday

Apr. 15—SCRANTON — Travelers can expect delays and detours before, during and after President Joe Biden's visit to his hometown on Scranton on Tuesday.

Details have not been released by the Biden campaign, other than Biden will deliver a major address in his hometown of Scranton.

According to an advisory, the president's address will drive home a simple question — Do you think the tax code should work for rich people or for the middle class?

"The President has made it clear what he thinks the answer is, and so has Donald Trump," the advisory stated.

Details on the location and time of President Biden's visit were not released.

Biden's visit marks the start of several campaign stops in Pennsylvania over the next few days. He is expected to be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday and then he will be in Philadelphia later in the week.

This will be the eighth time the president or vice president has traveled to Pennsylvania so far in 2024.

