President Biden’s last stops in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden wrapped up his Scranton campaign visit by making a few stops around the city Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, 28/22 News Reporter Amelia Sack had the privilege to be a part of a pool of reporters from NEPA and across the country covering President Biden’s hometown campaign visit.

28/22 News rode in the motorcade behind members of the United States Secret Service.

On Tuesday, 28/22 News brought you coverage of the president’s stops at the Scranton Cultural Center, his childhood home, and the Carpenter’s Union 445.

On Wednesday, President Biden made his final stops before departing.

President Biden’s flight took off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, heading to his next stop in the commonwealth of Pittsburgh.

Before leaving for the Steel City, he made a few stops in the Electric City.

No morning is complete without coffee and some pastries. President Biden made that clear with a stop at Zummo’s Cafe on Marion Street in Scranton, near St Paul’s, his old parish.

Joined by Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, partons greeted the president as he passed through.

On his last stop before boarding, President Biden paid a visit to the Veteran’s Memorial in front of Scranton Highschool.

His uncle is among those memorialized on the plaque.

President Biden will wrap up his Pennsylvania campaign tour in Philadelphia on Thursday before heading back to Washington.

