President Biden imposes major tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles, other imports

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden is raising tariffs significantly on electric vehicles, semiconductors and several other goods imported from China, moves his administration says are meant to "level the playing field" in sectors where the Biden administration has made major investments.

The higher tariffs, which have already drawn criticism from Chinese officials, come as Biden is courting the support of working-class voters in Midwest battleground states including Michigan, the center of the U.S. auto industry.

Biden is also raising tariffs on Chinese solar cells, batteries, battery materials, cranes used at ports, and certain medical supplies, as well as steel and aluminum imported from China.

The Biden administration has for months accused China of unfair trade practices by flooding the global markets with goods at artificially low prices, putting U.S. manufacturing of electric vehicles, microchips and other goods at a steep disadvantage.

Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council in the White House, said the objective of the higher tariffs is to "make sure that historic investments in jobs spurred by President Biden's actions are not undercut by a flood of unfairly underpriced exports from China."

Biden, whose administration reviewed the tariff rates over the past year, is keeping intact tariff hikes imposed by former President Donald Trump. Biden will announce the new increases during a White House speech Tuesday:

The tariff rate on electric vehicles imported from China will increase from 25% to 100% beginning this year.

The rate on semiconductors from China will increase from 25% to 50% by 2025.

The tariff rate for lithium-ion batteries from China used in electric vehicles will increase from 7.5% to 25% this year, while the same rate will apply to all other lithium-ion batteries in 2026. The tariff rate for battery parts will also increase to 25% this year as well as critical minerals used to make batteries.

The tariff on solar cells imported from China will increase from 25% to 50% this year.

The tariff rate on steel and aluminum products will increase from 0%-7.5% to 25% this year.

The rate on ship-to-shore container cranes imported from China will increase from zero to 25% this year

The tariff rates on hospital syringes and needles made in China will increase from zero to 50% this year. Rates for personal protective equipment such as face masks, certain respirators and surgical gloves will also increase by 25%.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denounced the tariff increases at a press briefing Monday, calling the moves "self-defeating" and against the consensus reached last November by Biden and Chinese President Jinping Xi during a summit in San Francisco.

"More importantly, it will harm the world’s green economic transition and climate action," Wenbin said. "We urge the U.S. to stop repairing and digging up the road at the same time, so to speak, and create enabling conditions for China-U.S. climate cooperation and global green transition."

Another ministry spokesman last Friday said, "China will take all necessary measures to defend its rights and interests."

With the moves, Biden is borrowing from the trade playbook of Trump, the Republican presumptive nominee, who routinely raised tariffs on Chinese goods during his four years in office.

Yet Biden has sought to differentiate his tariff approach with his predecessor's plan for new tariffs. Biden last month slammed Trump's campaign proposals as "across-the-board tariffs on all imports from all countries that could badly hurt American consumers." Trump has proposed a 60% or more tariff on all Chinese imports and warned the U.S. auto industry will face a "bloodbath" if he loses his election in November.

Biden has staked his economic agenda on reigniting a U.S. manufacturing boom centered on electric vehicles and clean energy.

The Biden administration says it has helped spur more than $860 billion in private investment through legislation passed during Biden's first two years in office that incentivized the manufacturing of electric vehicles, clean-energy products, microchips and other investments.

"The president's actions ensure that American businesses and workers have the opportunity to compete on a level playing field in industries that are vital to our future such as clean energy and semiconductors," Brainard said.

Biden called for the tripling of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from China during a speech last month before the United Steelworkers union in Pittsburgh.

Each of the tariff increases reflect the recommendations of Biden's United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, who evaluated the rates as part of a mandatory four-year review.

