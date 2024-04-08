President Biden appears to poke fun at Trump's viral 2017 eclipse moment: 'Don't be silly'

President Joe Biden appeared to throw some shade Monday at his predecessor in an announcement on social media warning skygazers to "play it safe" ahead of the total solar eclipse by wearing protective eyewear.

"Don't be silly," Biden said in a brief clip, posted Monday on social media site X, as the commander in chief could be seen donning a pair of eclipse glasses.

The message, posted on Biden's official X page, appeared to be a way of poking fun at former President Donald Trump, who was infamously photographed looking at the sun without glasses in 2017, the last time an eclipse passed over North America.

An eclipse is worth marveling at.



But don't be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear. pic.twitter.com/S6REAiZ735 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2024

Experts strongly recommend that those who plan to witness any eclipse do so with certified eclipse glasses to avoid sustaining permanent eye damage.

Martian Eclipse NASA shares photos of what an eclipse looks like on Mars ahead of April 8 totality

Trump's viral eclipse moment in 2017

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look up at the Aug. 21, 2017 solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House. The moment became a source of japes as the former president appeared to look at the sun without eclipse glasses.

Photos of Trump staring at the Aug. 21, 2017 eclipse with his naked eye became widely circulated and mocked on social media.

Trump, who was president at the time, was joined that afternoon by then first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron to watch the rare phenomenon from the Truman Balcony at the White House.

Photos taken by members of the media captured all three donning eclipse glasses while looking at the eclipse. But at one point, Trump could be seen momentarily removing his glasses while looking and pointing up to the sky.

"As he did so, one of the White House aides standing beneath the Blue Room Balcony shouted ‘don’t look,'" according to the White House pool report of the moment filed by Ben Jacobs, a former political reporter for The Guardian.

The photo of the moment quickly went viral, with many social media users poking fun at Trump for failing to heed warnings about the dangers of staring directly at the sun.

Biden's apparent dig at Trump

Seven years later, it appears his successor hasn't forgotten the moment.

As millions of Americans in 13 states prepare to witness the highly-anticipated total solar eclipse, Biden seized the moment to remind them about safety measures – with a little bit of humor.

President Joe Biden wears sunglasses here, which would not be suitable for looking at a solar eclipse. He posted on social media Monday encouraging people to wear protective eclipse glasses ahead of the total solar eclipse passing through the U.S.

Biden appeared to reference Trump's moment in his Monday morning public service announcement about proper eyewear.

"An eclipse is worth marveling at," the White House wrote on X after 11 a.m. "But don't be silly, folks – play it safe and wear protective eyewear."

Solar eclipse glasses are needed for safety

Staring at the sun is unlikely to completely blind you, but experts warn that its powerful rays can still burn and damage your retinas if you don't take proper safety precautions to view solar eclipses.

While a total solar eclipse offers sky-gazers the rare opportunity to witness the display with the naked eye, solar eclipse glasses are still needed until it's safe to do so.

The sun begins to peek from behind the moon at the end of the total eclipse in 2017.

When the moon moves completely in front of the sun and blocks its light, you'll know it's safe to fully take in the dazzling display. That moment is what is called "totality," whereby uncharacteristic darkness falls and all but the sun's outermost layer known as its corona makes a rare appearance to us here on Earth.

Hundreds of cities in 13 states are on the path of totality for this year's total solar eclipse, which for those in the United States, will begin in Eagle Pass, Texas and end in Lee, Maine.

You won't want to miss it, as this is the last such eclipse in North America until 2044.

As you make your eclipse-viewing plans, this guide should help you find some last-minute eclipse glasses, while these interactive maps should help you chart the time and duration for when totality would occur in cities along the path.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden pokes fun at Trump's 2017 eclipse moment in social media post