President's Aides Reportedly Intervened To Get Trump To Tweet Less

President Donald Trump's tweeting habit has become a worrisome job for his aides as they are unfiltered and might get the president into trouble, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

President Donald Trump's advisers recently held an "intervention" where they warned the president not to tweet any more unsubstantiated messages, officials were reported saying Friday by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump's aides reportedly cautioned him that his unfiltered tweets could "paint him into a corner," politically and legally. Trump's team particularly pointed out the tweet in which the president made the unsubstantiated claim that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped the phones of Trump Tower in 2016.

Read: Did Trump Tweet Every Day During His First 100 Days In To Presidency?

The White House had then defended Trump's claims and said he could have been referring to a broad range of surveillance activities under the Obama administration, the Wall Street Journal reported.

One of the many things that sets the 45th president apart from his predecessors is his use of Twitter. His tweets directly reach around 28 million followers, where he vents out his unfiltered stream of emotions on a number of issues, including sporting events as well as the day's legislative agenda.

Trump's distinctive style of tweeting involves short sentences and punchy punctuation. And one of the definitive characteristics of his tweets are the exclamation points, often put at the end, according to the Washington Post. For example, between Jan. 20 and March 31, his Twitter account published 357 tweets and around 60 percent of those tweets contained an exclamation point.

On the other hand, most of Obama's exclamation points were included in messages to congratulate people.

The content of Trump's tweets has changed since taking office and one of his obsessions is the media. He has used the word "media" around 29 times since taking office which, on a monthly basis, is four times more often than he did before winning the election, the Telegraph reported.

According to a survey of 1,062 people, which was conducted between March 22 to March 27, by the McClatchy-Marist Poll, 70 percent of voters, including 45 percent of Republicans, viewed Trump's Twitter use as "reckless and distracting."

In April, there were reports that said out of Trump's nearly 28 million followers, more than a quarter of the accounts following him were fake, trolls and novice users. This was according to data by Social Rank analyzed by Bloomberg.

Among Trump’s top 10 most-engaged followers on Twitter from March to April, five of them were confirmed to be bots and three other accounts appeared to be bots, Bloomberg found. Bots are a rampant part of life on Twitter. Some are programmed to emulate email spam and proliferate marketing links.

Large number of Trump's egg followers (the fake, troll and novice users) is not something new. Last year, before the election, Trump had more fake followers than his opponent Hillary Clinton and other presidential candidates.

Egg account users don’t show their faces and usually engage in abusive behavior on Twitter.

Related Articles