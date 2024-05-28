The Preserving VMSDEP Task Force's first meeting set

May 28—RICHMOND, Va. — Following his issuance of Executive Directive Seven, which established a task force to address recent changes made by the General Assembly to the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program (VMSDEP), Governor Glenn Youngkin Friday announced the first meeting date of the Task Force.

The Preserving VMSDEP Task Force's first meeting will be held on June 10 at the Virginia War Memorial from 2-5 p.m.

After opening remarks and staff presentations on the program and changes enacted in the budget, the task force will take public comment.

The governor's office said individuals must RSVP to attend or receive information about remote participation options at PreservingVMSDEP@governor.virginia.gov.

"I am proud that so many Virginians, especially the many veterans who have already reached out to volunteer on behalf of our military families and all Virginians, are coming together to offer solutions to help preserve and sustain this important program for the future," said Youngkin.

"The Task Force will give stakeholders a venue to provide important information on the program, express their concerns and offer feedback on implementation guidance and suggestions for changes."

The administration has invited General Assembly members to formally participate in the Task Force and is coordinating with General Assembly leadership to determine the representatives.

Virginians who wish to participate by providing feedback to the Task Force ahead of the June 10th meeting should contact PreservingVMSDEP@governor.virginia.gov.

The Task Force will be co-chaired by Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw, a retired Major General in the United States Marine Corps, and Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and their offices will participate in the Task Force's work.