Preserving tribal heritage: President Biden expands Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument

May 2—U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the expansion of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, which covers parts of Colusa County, and the renaming of a ridgeline in an effort to conserve and restore national lands.

As part of Biden's "America the Beautiful Initiative," action taken Thursday was a 13,696-acre expansion of the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in Northern California's Inner Coast Range. This includes the protection of an 11-mile-long "north-south ridgeline that is sacred to the Patwin people and hosts a mosaic of rare natural features supported by the area's unique geologic and hydrologic features," officials said.

The presidential proclamation also includes a permanent renaming of the ridgeline, which was previously known as "Walker Ridge," to "Molok Luyuk," which according to federal officials means "Condor Ridge" in the language of the Patwin people.