Preservationists want to save old Driving Park bakery building where apartments are planned

Woda Cooper Companies wants to demolish the Farm Crest Bakeries building at 1826 E. Livingston Ave. in Columbus' Driving Park neighborhood to build affordable apartments.

Columbus-based developer Woda Cooper Companies wants to build affordable apartments on the site of a long-closed bakery building in the city's Driving Park neighborhood that the Columbus Landmarks Foundation and others want to save.

A demolition company filed on Feb. 16 for a permit to knock down the Farm Crest Bakeries Building at 1826 E. Livingston Ave. Woda Cooper plans to redevelop the site into the Granville Woods Lofts, a $23-million project with 118 apartments and more than 5,000 square feet of retail space on the 3-acre site just west the Norfolk Southern tracks.

According to an emailed statement from Jonathan McKay, Woda Cooper's vice president of development, the apartments at the Granville Woods Lofts will be available to families making between 30% to 80% of the area median income. That would be $20,850 for a one-person household and $30,000 for a four-person household at 30%, and $55,550 for one person to $79,350 for a four-person household at 80%.

Jewish Family Services will provide support services.

The proposed development has been in the works for more than two years.

Columbus Landmarks placed the bakery building on its 2022 most-endangered list, calling the building "a rare example in Columbus of Art Moderne (also referred to as Streamlined Moderne) architecture." It said the style emphasizes "curving forms, long horizontal lines, rounded corners, flat roofs, and minimal ornamentation."

Susan Keeny. Columbus Landmarks preservation director, said the building has "a streamlined modern style we don’t see a lot of now."

Columbus Landmarks officials said the building housed the Detroit-based Farm Crest bakery's cookie division, and served markets from the East Coast to the Mississippi River.

Columbus Landmarks CEO Rebecca Kemper said the bakery employed many Black employees over the years, and is important to the neighborhood's history.

The Driving Park Civic Association recommended against a zoning variance for the site, but Columbus City Council in June 2022 approved the variance for the apartments. Stacee Green, the civic association's vice-president, said she and others would prefer the property turned into a workplace, not apartments.

"We have a difference of opinion as to what is the highest and best use," Green said. "We need jobs on that parcel."

Kemper said that Columbus Landmarks supports affordable housing. But she added, "We see residents being critical experts of their neighborhoods and corridors."

According to the Franklin County auditor's office, the three-story, 53,616-square-foot building was built in 1949 and is now owned by Lee-Elle Management LLC of Columbus. In his statement, McKay said that Woda Cooper has an agreement to purchase the site and anticipates taking ownership in the spring.

Michael Aaron, a longtime community leader in the storied Driving Park neighborhood, said he is an affordable housing advocate for his neighborhood, especially as home prices in what had long been a depressed real estate market have been reaching $250,000, $300,000 and more in recent years.

"We have an opportunity to provide housing for families that need new, clean, energy-efficient affordable housing," he said.

While Aaron said it's commendable that historic preservationists want to save at least the front part of the bakery building, he said Woda Cooper representatives told him that isn't feasible.

The building has been vacant for years, Aaron said, and is a blight on the neighborhood as people enter Driving Park from the west.

"No one has been interested and willing to tackle the building," Aaron said.

In his statement, McKay said that Woda Cooper officials considered preserving the existing bakery building, but determined that wouldn't work for modern housing. Woda Cooper plans to put up a historical marker on the site and photo documentation in the common areas.

But Mike Feist, a Columbus Landmarks preservation services committee member concerned about the demolition, called the bakery a big iconic part of the neighborhood and a gateway to the heart of the city.

"It has so much history intertwined with the community," Feist said.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Preservationists fighting to save old bakery building in Driving Park