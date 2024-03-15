Presenting cars at their best for KC Auto Show requires a few behind the scenes touches

Polished and looking their best, these models are ready to show you what they’ve got.

This isn’t a fashion show. It’s the Kansas City Auto Show at Bartle Hall where hundreds of vehicles, brand new cars and trucks and some vintage classics, await the scrutiny of thousands of visitors who will attend the annual event.

A lot goes in to getting the vehicles into the giant exhibition hall and setting up the manufaturers’ displays that are intended to convince show goers their brand should be the one to buy.

The cars were delivered Wednesday and dozens of drivers were at the ready to pilot the various makes and models to their corresponding manufacturer display areas. Once the new vehicles are in place, that’s when the real behind the scenes magic begins.

Oscar Bustillos, of Phoenix, Arizona, a member of RPM, uses a microfiber towel to wipe down a Kia automobile while preparing for the Kansas City Auto Show at Bartle Hallr on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

These cars have to look and perform their best during the show. Watch the video to see some things you probably didn’t realize happened to ready the stars of the Kansas City Auto Show for their close up encounters with their fans.

The Kansas City Auto Show runs Thursday through Sunday at Bartle Hall. Showtimes are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for Sunday when the show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets for adults cost $20 and $10 for kids ages 8-12 at the box office, while tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for kids online. Children under the age of 7 are free.

The floor in the exhibition hall at Bartle Hall fills with vehicles Wednesday, March 13, 2024, as the cars are driven in and set up for display for the Kansas City Auto Show. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com