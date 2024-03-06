Present, former Dismas House directors address League of Women Voters at Zoom luncheon

Executive Director Maria Stancati smiles after talking with residents and staff in the kitchen Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Dismas House in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — Maria Stancati and Maria Kaczmarek will be the featured speakers for the March League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area Lunch with the League on Zoom event at noon Friday, March 8.

Stancati is the executive director of Dismas House. Kaczmarek is a former executive director of Dismas House and is the community involvement assistant for the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center.

They will discuss what their work entails and discuss their organizations’ history and future plans.

Stancati has lived on South Bend’s west side her whole life.

A former teacher, she was sentenced in 2009 to Rockville Correctional Facility for one year and then to Dismas House from August 2010 to November 2011.

When she graduated from Dismas House, she joined the board and volunteered. In 2014, she became program director and in 2018 was promoted to executive director of Dismas House.

Kaczmarek has always worked for not-for-profit organizations, including 17 years working for several Girl Scout councils across the country.

Returning to Indiana in 1992, she served 22 years as the executive director of Dismas House, retired for a short time and then returned to work as with the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, where she facilitates the men’s groups in the program encouraging engagement in the arts through South Bend Civic Theatre, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, Broadway League, Notre Dame and other opportunities, along with service work in the community.

To join the Zoom meeting, use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89964330458?pwd=MEJmU0xmc3l2R0JrZlEydmJtNDVudz09.

For more information, visit lwvsouthbend.org or facebook.com/LWVSouthBend.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: League of Women Voters holds Zoom lunch with present, former Dismas House directors