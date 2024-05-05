Prescribed burning planned at Mount Diablo State Park

(KRON) — California State Parks, with support from CalFire and local fire agencies, will conduct prescribed burns up to 45 acres large at Mount Diablo State Park (SP) for one or more days between May 13 and June 7, 2024.

California Highway Patrol introduces 8 new canine teams

During the prescribed burning, visitors should expect park closures, including the park entrance at Mitchell Canyon and the access point at Regency Drive.

Additionally, the following trails will be closed: Mitchell Canyon Fire Road, Bruce Lee Road, Water Tower Road, Murchio Road, Oak Road, Coulter Pine Trail, Mitchell Rock Trail, Back Creek Road, Regency Trail, Donner Canyon Road, and Clayton Oaks Trail.

Other park roads, trails, and facilities outside of the burn area will remain open. For a current list of all park closures, the public can visit parks.ca.gov/Incidents.

Although prescribed burns produce significantly less smoke than wildfires, communities near Mount Diablo, including Clayton, may experience smoke from the burning operations.

California State Parks will be in close coordination with Bay Area Air Quality Management District to minimize smoke in surrounding communities.

These burns aim to benefit the park and its neighbors by “enhancing habitats, managing invasive species, reducing wildfire risk, reducing encroaching woody vegetation, improving wildlife habitat, promoting native plant diversity, and restoring the natural fire regime,” California State Parks said.

State Park staff will be available to provide information and answer questions at an online open house session on Thursday, May 9, from 6 p.m. -7 p.m. Register here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.