Prescribed burn planned for Montoya Canyon area in northern NM

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed fire is tentatively planned near Canjilon, the US Forest Service (USFS) said.

Depending on weather conditions during the second week of May, crews might ignite a fire, called the Montoya Prescribed Fire, near the east side of Canjilon. It’ll be located in the Montoya Canyon and range about 899 acres.

“We are fortunate to have had recent rain, and chances of a little more, but we’re still watching the weather very carefully,” said District Ranger Angie Krall. “If we are able to move forward, this is a critical project to complete.”

Chipmunk native to New Mexico could soon be protected by feds as population dwindles

The burn will be a part of the “Canjilon Wildland Urban Interface Project.” Crews will utilize a method that burns up grasses, leaf litter, downed branches, and brush. They will monitor the area until the fire is finished.

“Spring burning helps give plant and tree species the best opportunity to bounce back after a disturbance. For grasses and shrubs, the fire kills the tops, but the roots are still intact because of wetter soil. The fire introduces ash, which has elements and natural chemicals that act like fertilizers. The first rainstorm of the monsoon season will mix with that fertilizer and prompt new growth,” said a release from USFS.

To see the full release, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.