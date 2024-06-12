What is a prescribed burn and how does it help?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — You may have heard this phrase before — when experts tell you that there will be a fire at a future date — but what exactly is a prescribed burn?

According to the U.S. Forest Service, “More prescribed fires mean fewer extreme wildfires.” Here’s what that means.

Some ecosystems need “periodic fire,” or else they become unhealthy, the U.S. Forest Service said.

“Trees are stressed by overcrowding; fire-dependent species disappear; and flammable fuels build up and become hazardous,” the U.S. Forest Service said.

So, how can a prescribed fire be beneficial?

Specialists come together to create specific burn plans for prescribed burns, the U.S. Forest Service said. Within those burn plans, they identify the best conditions for burning trees and plants that would yield the best results in the safest manner.

“A scientific prescription for each fire, prepared in advance, describes its objectives, fuels, size, the precise environmental conditions under which it will burn, and conditions under which it may be suppressed,” the National Park Service said.

How does a prescribed burn help?

Per the U.S. Forest Service, a prescribed burn can have several benefits, such as minimizing the spread of pests and diseases. Prescribed burns can also protect human communities from extreme fires by reducing hazardous fuels.

Prescribed burns can provide forage for game and improve habitats for threatened and endangered species, as well as remove unwanted species that can threaten an ecosystem’s native species, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Furthermore, prescribed burns can recycle nutrients back into the soil and promote the growth of trees, wildflowers, and other plants.

Here’s how you can prevent wildfires

According to BLM statewide fire prevention order UT 910-21-001, fireworks, tracer and incendiary ammunition, and explosives of any kind are prohibited year-round in Utah.

According to the BLM, there are several ways Utahns can work to prevent wildfires. A few ways you can prevent fires are listed below.

“The public is reminded to use caution and be prepared to prevent wildfires when visiting public lands,” the BLM has said. “Please keep water, a shovel and a fire extinguisher handy during the dry summer months.”

Utahns are encouraged to fully extinguish their campfires, as well as avoid building fires when winds are 15 mph or higher. Utahns should also properly dispose of cigarettes and fully extinguish them.

The BLM discourages Utahns from target shooting when the weather conditions are hot, dry, and windy. The BLM also suggests choosing a target shooting backstop that is free of rocks and dry grass, since bullets can create a spark if they hit a rock.

