Prescribed burn at Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod planned for Monday

The Massachusetts National Guard will conduct a prescribed burn Monday on Camp Edwards on Joint Base Cape Cod, starting mid-morning and continuing until about 5:00 p.m., according to the National Guard’s Natural Resources Program.

The Guard said its main objectives of the controlled burn are reducing the risk of fires fed by wildland, ecological pine barrens management, and wildland firefighter training.

Camp Edwards, home to over 37 state listed species of plants and animals, undergoes prescribed burns to duplicate the role natural fire plays in maintaining a "mosaic of ecological communities," according to the National Guard.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts National Guard Environmental & Readiness Center website: https://www.massnationalguard.org/ERC/index.htm.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Prescribed burn at Camp Edwards planned for Monday. What to expect