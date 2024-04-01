Prescott Valley fire at luxury apartments construction site force evacuations, road closures

Prescott Valley police said a massive structure fire forced evacuations at portions of an apartment complex early Monday morning.

At around 3 a.m., Prescott Valley police reported the fire near the southeast corner of Florentine Road and Main Street at the under-construction Legado Luxury Apartment complex.

Photos provided throughout the night from the Police Department showed the night sky lit orange as the fire appeared to engulf much of the Legado structure.

The Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority were on scene to extinguish the blaze, according to police.

Lt. Jason Kaufman said the fire was still smoldering as of 7:15 a.m., with soot and smoke expected as firefighters extinguished hotspots.

A fire breaks out at the Legado Luxury Apartment construction site in Prescott Valley on April 1, 2024.

Buildings A, B, C, and N of the neighboring Talking Glass apartments were evacuated, and road closures were placed at Centre Court and Pav Way, and Florentine and Lake Valley Roads/Main Street.

There were no injuries associated with the fire, according to Kaufman, who added the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Prescott Valley fire at Legado Luxury Apartment site spurs evacuations