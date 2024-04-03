Prescott Valley families displaced by fire at luxury apartment building site can head home

Four families that were displaced after the Legado Luxury Apartments construction site caught fire on Monday were authorized to return to their homes, according to a joint update by the Prescott Valley Police and Central Arizona Fire departments.

The fire that started around 1:15 a.m. broke out near the southeast corner of Florentine Road and Main Street, engulfed much of the Legado structure and forced several hundred people in the nearby Homestead Talking Glass apartment complex to evacuate.

According to police, the flames reached 150 feet in the air as they burned the 350,000-square-foot wooden structure. The fire continued to smolder throughout early Monday morning until all spots were completely extinguished.

The fire, which was estimated to have caused $60 million in damage, didn't cause any injuries and was still being monitored by the Prescott Valley police and fire officials.

Damage was accrued by 329 apartments and totaled approximately 685,000 total square feet, making up a construction site that was about 50% complete, according to the apartment complex owner Fain Signature Group.

According to officials, four apartments in Building A at the Homestead apartments had been repaired as of Tuesday afternoon after doors and glass windows were broken during the evacuation process. The occupants were told they could return to their homes safely. Those living in Buildings A, B, C, and N had previously evacuated.

Florentine Road remained closed at Lake Valley Road, Main Street and Glassford Hill Road on Tuesday.

Following the chaos, police praised the community for coming together to help those who evacuated the premises. Local hotels, ambulances and the local Bradshaw Mountain High School were among those that helped to house and transport vulnerable residents.

The cause of the fire remained unknown and was being investigated by the Prescott Valley Police Department, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the local fire marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

