Prescott says he's got winning formula in second bid for Congress

Jun. 13—CONCORD — Russell Prescott of Kingston said in his second run for the 1st Congressional District he'll win this GOP primary on Sept. 10 because this time he started running much earlier and has attracted a "broad spectrum" of supporters.

Prescott pointed out his coalition ranges from former state Rep. Al Baldasaro, a hard-right conservative, to former House Speaker Doug Scamman of Stratham, a political moderate.

"They all want someone who has the experience to do this job and is running a positive, issue-based campaign," Prescott said.

Among those who attended Prescott's filing were Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, and state Reps. Mark Pearson, R-Kingston, and Jess Edwards, R-Auburn.

In 2022, Prescott finished fourth in the primary won by Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, former President Donald Trump's national press secretary.

"I've never stopped running (after 2022) and this made a huge difference," Prescott said.

Prescott, 63, said his decade serving as a state senator and four years on the Executive Council made him uniquely qualified to work on cutting federal spending.

"When I was in the Senate, we dealt with a budget deficit that represented 1% of the gross state product. This massive deficit we have in Washington represents 5 to 6% of the gross domestic product," Prescott said.

"We can get the job done by tackling this issue in a systematic way over several years."

On immigration, Prescott said the federal government needs to enforce laws already on the books to better secure the southern border.

Prescott said three-term U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., ran as a fiscal conservative but he's been complicit in supporting higher federal spending that led to record inflation.

"He talks like I would but then votes the other way in Washington," Prescott added.

Newfields businesswoman Hollie Noveletsky and Derry entrepreneur Chris Bright are also seeking the GOP nomination.

