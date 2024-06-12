Prescott man accused of selling firearms for a mass shooting to incite a race war

A Prescott man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on charges of selling guns to be used in a mass shooting.

The indictment alleges that Mark Prieto, 58, had discussions with two individuals working with the FBI to devise a plan to commit a mass shooting of African American people and other minorities to incite a race war ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Prieto had ongoing conversations between January and May with the two individuals and did not know they were with the FBI. Instead, Prieto thought they "shared his racist beliefs and wanted to commit a mass shooting to incite a race war," the statement said.

The targeted event was a concert in Atlanta that was going to be held on May 14-15.

The indictment accused Prieto of selling two firearms to one of the individuals: an AK-style rifle on February 25 and an AR-style rifle on March 24.

On May 14, Prieto was stopped by law enforcement driving east from Arizona through New Mexico along Interstate 40 and found to be in possession of seven firearms, the statement said. Prieto was taken into federal custody. After obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement officials found more firearms in his Prescott residence, including an unregistered short-barreled rifle, the statement said.

Each conviction for Firearms Trafficking and Transfer of Firearm for Use in a Hate Crime carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. A conviction for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Prescott man accused of selling guns meant for mass shooting, race war