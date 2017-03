Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Behind the scenes, sources close to the White House tell NBC News that the finger pointing has already begun. The president said Republicans would now let Obamacare “explode” on its own.

NBC Nightly News More

NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.