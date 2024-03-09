Preparing for spring? Here are all the cleanup dates in the Des Moines area

Punxsutawney Phil says an early spring on the way, which means so is spring cleaning. Be sure to mark your calendars for cleanup days to properly dispose of any items not fit for standard trash collection.

Here is all you need to know for cleanup dates for this spring:

When can my bulk trash be picked up?

Looking to get rid of that old couch or mattress taking up space in your home? Metro Waste Authority has spring cleanup dates all over the county for the communities it serves. Items must be set out by 6 a.m. on the scheduled day. Desks, doors chairs and can all be accepted. Appliances, yard waste, broken glass and tires should all be saved for designated cleanups.

Altoona : April 8-9 (on your regular collection day)

Bondurant : May 18

Carlisle : April 20

Clive (east of I-80/35): May 4

Clive (west of I-80/35): May 11

Grimes : May 6-7 (on your regular collection day)

Johnston : April 15-16 (on your regular collection day)

Mitchellville : April 13

Norwalk : May 13

Pleasant Hill : April 27

Polk City : April 22

Runnells : April 13

West Des Moines: June 3-7 (on your regular collection day)

Windsor Heights: June 15

What is Des Moines doing for bulk waste drop-offs?

Spring Cleanup to Reduce Urban Blight (SCRUB) is a cleanup program facilitated by the city of Des Moines to eliminate bulky items or additional quantities of trash.

Residents can get rid of yard waste and home debris through SCRUB days. There are nine different SCRUB days throughout the year at the MWA Transfer Station, 4198 Delaware Ave., and the city's compost center, 1601 Harriet St.

The first one of the year is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16.

SCRUB events are limited to Des Moines residents and you will need to bring a proof of residence like a photo ID or utility bill.

Are there any other communities doing spring cleanup?

Ankeny will host a spring cleaning day on May 18 at Ankeny Sanitation, 7002 SE Delaware Ave. Appliances, batteries, televisions, hazardous waste and yard waste are not accepted. A separate tree and branch day will be held May 19 at the city's maintenance facility, 211 SE Lorenz Drive.

Urbandale manages its own collection and will accept items curbside April 15-18 during residents' normal garbage day. It accepts similar items to Metro Waste Authority with small furniture, toilets, televisions and computers being accepted. Appliances, batteries, hazardous waste, yard waste and construction debris are not accepted.

Waukee offers free curbside pickup on regular garbage days on April 29-May 3. Appliances, items longer than 5 feet, construction debris, tires, hazardous and yard waste are not accepted. A hazardous waste drop-off day will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Vince Meyer Learning Center, 445 5th St.

Where can I take hazardous household items?

Household hazardous waste, appliances and tires are all accepted during Mega SCRUB days, according to the city of Des Moines' website. There is no cost to participate, but they are limited to Des Moines residents. Mega SCRUB day takes place four times a year from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at various locations in Des Moines.

April 20: Merle Hay Mall, 3800 Merle Hay Road

May 18: Polk County River Place, 2309 Euclid Ave.

June 15: Capitol Complex (Parking lot 3), west of East 14th Street and south of Court Avenue

Sept. 21: Bell Avenue Business Park, 1901 Bell Ave.

Metro Waste Authority does not offer free days, but does have hazardous waste drop-off events from 8 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month in March through November at the Metro Northwest Transfer Station, 4105 SE Beisser Drive in Grimes.

Where to donate clothes?

To avoid contributing to the nearly 17 million tons of clothing waste each year, recycle your clothes instead. Not only does Des Moines have over 20 thrift stores, there is also a "clothing closet" through the city of West Des Moines. Individuals who are income-eligible and residents of West Des Moines, Clive, Urbandale and Windsor Heights can use the closet for clothing, shoes, housewares, books and more for free of charge. Items must be brought in light-weight garbage bags.

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon

The first Saturday of each month 9-11:30 a.m.

