May 16—NEW LONDON — Custodians Alex Hernandez and Vladimir Vangjeli worked together Thursday using wood templates to evenly space the rows and chairs on Tempel Green for Connecticut College's 106th Commencement on Sunday.

According to the college, graduates will be addressed by Laura Coates, CNN's chief legal analyst and anchor of Laura Coates Live; and the 2024 senior class speaker, Giana De La Cruz.