Be prepared for wildfires by understanding what a red flag warning is
Dry heat. Low humidity. Strong winds.
These aren't just uncomfortable conditions – they're a recipe for disaster. The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when these elements converge. Understanding what this warning means and how to stay safe during one is crucial for anyone living in a wildfire-prone area.
What is a red flag warning?
The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when the three elements that increase wildfire risk are present. A red flag warning is only issued when weather conditions may produce extreme wildfires.
Weather conditions for a red flag warning include:
Hot temperatures: Makes everything dry and easily combustible.
Very low humidity: Dry air dries out vegetation further, increasing fire risk.
Strong winds: Can quickly fan small fires into infernos.
What to do during a red flag warning?
When wildfires are a threat, burnings are banned. If you are allowed to burn in your area, the NWS recommends covering burn barrels with a weighted metal. The cover should have holes no larger than 0.75 inches.
The NWS also advises:
Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and provoke a wildfire.
Extinguish all outdoor fires properly pouring plenty of water and stirring until everything is cold to the touch. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground, put it in a container with water instead.
Never leave a fire unattended: Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire and quickly spread.
Additional advice:
Be prepared for evacuation: If you live in a wildfire-prone area, have an evacuation plan. Pack an emergency go-kit with essentials like water, food, medications and important documents.
Report any smoke or flames: If you see smoke or flames, report it to the authorities immediately. Early detection can help firefighters contain the blaze before it spreads.
