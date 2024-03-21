Be prepared for wildfires by understanding what a red flag warning is

Dry heat. Low humidity. Strong winds.

These aren't just uncomfortable conditions – they're a recipe for disaster. The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when these elements converge. Understanding what this warning means and how to stay safe during one is crucial for anyone living in a wildfire-prone area.

What is a red flag warning?

The National Weather Service issues a red flag warning when the three elements that increase wildfire risk are present. A red flag warning is only issued when weather conditions may produce extreme wildfires.

Weather conditions for a red flag warning include:

Hot temperatures: Makes everything dry and easily combustible.

Very low humidity: Dry air dries out vegetation further, increasing fire risk.

Strong winds: Can quickly fan small fires into infernos.

NJ Forest Fire Service members ignite the dense fuel on the ground in the area of Roosevelt City. Local and state officials join members of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service in the Roosevelt City section of Manchester Township to demonstrate a prescribed burn. This is a preventive action taken to protect people and structures in the area. Manchester, NJ Wednesday, March 13, 2024

What to do during a red flag warning?

When wildfires are a threat, burnings are banned. If you are allowed to burn in your area, the NWS recommends covering burn barrels with a weighted metal. The cover should have holes no larger than 0.75 inches.

▶ NJ fires both protect, endanger these Pinelands neighborhoods

The NWS also advises:

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and provoke a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly pouring plenty of water and stirring until everything is cold to the touch. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground, put it in a container with water instead.

Never leave a fire unattended: Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire and quickly spread.

Additional advice:

Be prepared for evacuation: If you live in a wildfire-prone area, have an evacuation plan. Pack an emergency go-kit with essentials like water, food, medications and important documents.

Report any smoke or flames: If you see smoke or flames, report it to the authorities immediately. Early detection can help firefighters contain the blaze before it spreads.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Red flag warning NJ: What is it? What should you do?