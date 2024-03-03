Prepare: Ohio Turnpike launching new road tolling system

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The countdown is on until the Ohio Turnpike launches its new open road tolling system.

“The switch to the new system will be phased in gradually over the next several weeks,” said Charles Cyrill with the Turnpike Commission.

In the coming weeks, E-ZPass customers will be able to travel the 241-mile long highway without having to stop.

Also, the number of toll plazas will be reduced from 31 to 24.

“Testing is ongoing. Like any transition to a new tolling system, there are some bumps in the road,” said Cyrill.

According to Cyrill, the plan was to launch during the 2023 holiday season, however, it was delayed so crews could work on the system’s cameras and sensors.

“There are many scenarios to make sure that toll fares for passenger and commercial vehicles are being processed accurately. Prior to going live, we want to make sure our customers aren’t being overbilled or even underbilled,” said Cyrill.

At the same time, the Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates went up this year.

The base vehicle toll rate for E-ZPass customers went up 4 cents and 15 cents more for commercial vehicles. People without an E-ZPass will still be able to veer off to the side and go through a gate and still get their tickets.

However Cyrill has a warning for current E-ZPass customers: “If the E-ZPass signal is not read by the overhead system because it wasn’t installed correctly or someone was waving it, toll customers may be charged additional toll fees or fines.”

Find out how to properly install the E-ZPass transponder right here.

