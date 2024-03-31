Prepare to make memories during Total Solar Eclipse in Cuyahoga County

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — As we approach the one-week mark from the Total Solar Eclipse, safety and education is becoming a major point of emphasis for eclipsers, especially at the Rocky River Nature Center.

A group of a few dozen interested people attended a free eclipse presentation from the Cuyahoga Astronomical Association Saturday.

2024 Total Solar Eclipse in Ohio

Research Astronomer Jay Reynolds said being prepared will help maximize the experience for viewers.

“Next week on the 8th here, it’s nice to be familiar with what you’re seeing before you see it,” Reynolds said. “Then you can really appreciate it because you’re going to be able to see somethings up in the sky you wouldn’t expect, like the planet Venus, the planet Jupiter, stars in the middle of the day.”

Reynolds led the presentation that focused more on the scientific explanation of the natural phenomenon.

“It’s not just information about the eclipse it’s about the relationship, our earth, our moon, our sun,” he said. “We all went into that today and made it very simple so that everyone didn’t need a PhD to understand.”

Northeast Ohio will take center stage on April 8 as one of the best viewing locations in the country and path of totality. Specifically, Avon Lake is the best location for maximum viewing time.

“It makes the eclipse longest for them: 3:55 that’s it,” Reynolds said. “But if you happen to be, say along the lakeshore, Huron is a good example. They lose about 3-5 seconds, that’s it. They see the eclipse just as well as the folks in Avon Lake, okay. You can be in Parma; you can be in a lot of places. You don’t have to be in Avon Lake to enjoy this equally.”

Umbraphiles coming to NE Ohio: Why and who are they?

Reynolds hopes the big takeaway from the discussion is that people remember to make memories because the next eclipse won’t happen until 2044.

“Just get out in your backyard if you have to,” he said. “But do it with your family and your friends, go out in the driveway and talk to those neighbors you haven’t seen before. Because it’s going to be very, very cool. [It’s] very short, so the whole thing takes from start to finish two and a half hours. What a great time and great way to spend the day.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.