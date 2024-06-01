Prepare for lane restrictions on two of Alliance's busiest streets, as ODOT project begins

ALLIANCE − The Ohio Department of Transportation has started its $2.1 million resurfacing project on two of the city's busiest streets.

The project calls for East State Street (U.S. Route 62) and stretches of Union Avenue (State Route 183) to be milled and repaved.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has started a $2.1 million resurfacing project on East State Street and stretches of Union Avenue in Alliance. It is expected to be completed by late August 2024. There is signage now to alert motorists.

"The resurfacing of the State Street and Union Avenue main corridors will improve aesthetically and functionally for the 32,000 vehicles that travel on State Street and 18,000 on Union Avenue daily," Alliance Mayor Andy Grove said previously.

More details: Two of Alliance's busiest streets to be resurfaced soon

According to an ODOT advisory, motorists should expect lane restrictions on East State Street from Union Avenue to the Columbiana County line and Union Avenue from Beech Street to College Street for curb repairs and resurfacing over the next couple months.

State Route 183 milling will start Monday, and paving will begin Thursday. Milling on U.S. 62 will begin Thursday, and paving will begin June 12.

The project is estimated to be completed by late August.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: ODOT begins $2.1 million resurfacing project in Alliance