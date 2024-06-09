Prepare for Detour: Closure on MLK Drive in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You may need to reroute your commute in Jackson this week.

South MLK Drive, from Prospect to High Street, is closing to traffic Monday, June 10, for a sewer repair, and will remain closed through this Friday, June 14.

The city of Jackson reported the upcoming sewer repair in a social media post.

This part of MLK Drive is undergoing replacements of its lead service pipes, which led to construction crews’ discovery of a defect in the sewer system.

MLK Drive, between Prospect and High streets, is closing to traffic June 10-14. The posted detour is shown here. (City of Jackson)

A detour around the road closure will use Prospect Street, Fourth Street, Greenwood Avenue and High Street.

There will still be access to homes and businesses on the affected route this week, city officials said.

