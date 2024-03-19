Preparations underway for Puerto Rican Parade and Festival: Here’s what to know

The countdown is on for the annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.

Last year’s event drew around 25,000 people to downtown Orlando.

This year’s parade will be held on April 27th, and organizers are optimistic the number of attendees could double.

Read: Facelift, perfume & IV: Orlando commissioner investigated for exploiting 96-year-old woman

This year’s parade is dedicated to the municipality of Juncos which is nicknamed “La Ciudad del Valenciano.”

The town is located on the East of the Island and was founded in the 18th century.

It’s known today for its thriving sports scene and for being a regional business hub.

Read: Police: Man armed with knife killed after charging at officer

On Tuesday, parade organizers hosted a press conference and explained this year’s parade theme is “Civic Engagement and Responsibilities.”

Organizers said that includes registering to vote, voting in elections, volunteering in community organizations, and participating in government.

“We are not pro any particular ideology, but we are pro-Puerto Rican, and we will do whatever we need to do to make sure our people succeed,” said Ralph Morales, Chairperson of the Florida Puerto Rican Parade.

Read: Troopers say street racing suspect seen going 106 mph in Orlando

On Tuesday organizers also announced other key players in the parade this year.

Grand Marshal: Betsy Franceschini

Parade Godfather: Marcos Vilar

Parade Godmother: Angélica Torres Figueroa

You can watch live parade coverage on Channel 9. The parade will begin at 11 am and will be immediately followed by the festival.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.