How to prep for weather emergencies with children in daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a daily routine, you take your children to their childcare facility. Then while you are at work, the weather takes a turn for the worse, and the storm is impacting the area where your children are. You ask yourself, what steps are the staff taking to keep my kids safe?

Whether it be an active shooter, building fire, or even dangerous weather, a safety plan is imperative when seconds count. Thankfully, the Tennessee Department of Human Services requires childcare facilities to have a multi-hazard emergency response plan as a part of their licensure application (see page 75 of the linked document). This plan is very intricate and is custom-made for each facility.

“In that plan, they must have particular components. For example, accommodations for infants and toddlers, children with disabilities, chronic medical conditions, even how they unify families after a disaster and how they communicate with a family during a disaster,” explained Shonna Trinidad, Deputy Director of Health, Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Tennessee Child Care Resource and Referral Network.

The plan goes through several rounds of review before it becomes final, with help from DHS licensing consultants and the Tennessee Child Care Resource & Referral Network.

While there is help from the state level, there is assistance for the facility from the local level to advise them of best practices for their emergency plan.

“For a tornado plan, we would support them to reach out to their local emergency management agency. They would come & walk through their facility to make the plan fit perfectly with their program,” said Trinidad.

Childcare agencies are required to remain compliant by regularly conducting practice drills. A fire drill is to be practiced monthly, and every six months another drill can be practiced. The parents should be provided with the policy and procedure for emergency situations.

As required by the state of Tennessee, staff members of the agency go through vigorous training to be prepared for any emergency, which can bring assurance to us that our children are in excellent hands when seconds count and dangerous weather is approaching.

Agencies and programs are eligible to apply for Child Care Enhancement Grants from the State of Tennessee to help buy supplies or necessary items to be prepared in the event of an emergency.

