Prep for primary election, rare 1800s photos, here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Wednesday is the first day you can start voting on our November election.

Here’s the dirty secret about Tuesday’s election …

In theory, we’re choosing party candidates to run in the November election on Tuesday. But since most districts lopsidedly vote Republican or Democratic, that part is largely a formality. So in reality, our Statehouse and local elections will be decided this week.

The Enquirer has previews of the key local primaries, plus everything you need to know to vote and what you can and can't do while you do so. The top Greater Cincinnati primary is the race to replace retiring Rep. Brad Wenstrup whose district includes Clermont County and runs east to the West Virginia border.

Of course, there are also big statewide primaries, for presidential candidates, U.S. Senate and state Supreme Court.

And if you want to vote on something besides politicians ... how about beer? The first round of the Cincinnati Favorite Beer championship starts today. Voting is open through Tuesday at midnight. Check out the 32-beer bracket and learn how to vote right here.

What else you need to know Monday, March 18

⛅ Weather: High of 38. Colder with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

📷 1800s Cincinnati comes to life in this collection of rare photos.

🔔 What is the World Peace Bell and why did it end up in Newport?

⚾ Could Cincinnati Reds regret Joey Votto buyout? Don’t laugh (or cringe).

🥳 Things to do in Cincinnati this week: March 18-24.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

• Men’s March Madness live updates: Selection Sunday bracket, snubs, predictions

Three juveniles were shot at Newport on the Levee on Saturday evening, according to Newport police.

• Newport on the Levee shooting: 3 juveniles injured

Mar 15, 2024; Lewistown, Ohio, USA; Surrounded by community donations, Gov. Mike DeWine speaks to media inside the Indian Lake High School gym after a tornado struck the area the night before.

• Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declares state of emergency in 11 counties after tornadoes, storms

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden earned three national honors this week.

• Cincinnati Zoo named among best zoos in America, earns 3 national honors

Cincinnati Enquirer readers chose the winners of the Academic Excellence, Art & Soul and Spirit awards.

• Enquirer readers choose Student of the Week winners for March 15

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prep for primary election, rare 1800s photos | Daily Briefing