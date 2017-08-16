Premier League soccer stars put wearable tech through its paces

Scott: if it doesn't i am leaving the republican party for good. i never have and never will support trump. he is filth. and a stain on our nations name and history. it has not even been a year yet and our nation is in a death spiral. he brags about "creating" 1million jobs since getting into office but ignores that during that time we lost several million manufacturing jobs and retail jobs. he brags about the stock market being up in record highs. but that doesn't help the 9 to 50 40 to 60 hour a week worker at all it just makes more millions for the billionaire class. i have seen trumps kind a 100 times come into a job and just tank it into the ground blaming everyone around him wile doing nothing but cause problems. and here we are.