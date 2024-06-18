Premier Health board chair becomes Wright State ex-officio trustee

Jun. 18—The Wright State University Board of Trustees unanimously appointed the board chair at Premier Health, Jill Wilson, to act as a non-voting, national trustee on Wright State's board.

Wilson, who is also president and CEO of Otterbein SeniorLife, will serve as Premier Health's representative on Wright State's Board of Trustees as part of the new 30-year affiliation agreement between Wright State and Premier Health.

"On behalf of the Premier Health Board of Trustees, I want to say how excited I am to continue to work with Wright State and the university's trustees. I know our two organizations will do incredible things together," Wilson said.

The affiliation agreement, which will lead to Miami Valley Hospital being formally recognized as an academic medical center, was first announced in December.

The agreement formally establishes a primary academic affiliation between Wright State and Premier Health. It includes all of Wright State's colleges and academic programs and all of Premier Health's sites of care.

Premier Health will pay Wright State $10 million in the first year of the agreement and $15 million in the second to increase the class size at Wright State's Boonshoft School of Medicine and invest in Wright State's nursing program.

Wright State has been using Premier Health as the primary place to train its medical students since the 1970s, Wright State leaders said in April.

The enhanced affiliation agreement will build on that partnership, allowing Wright State and Premier Health to qualify for more research grants and add new disciplines to their organizations.

The hospital system is anticipating new opportunities for growth and access to additional federal funding to bring physician residency programs to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown as part of this updated affiliation.

National trustees are non-voting, ex-officio members of the Wright State Board of Trustees. Wright State's board includes nine voting members and two student trustees who are appointed by the governor of Ohio.

Wilson joined Otterbein SeniorLife in 1997 and has held various leadership positions, including chief financial officer, vice president of strategic planning and executive vice president, according to WSU. She was named the organization's CEO in 2009.

Otterbein is a faith-based nonprofit offering services from independent living to skilled nursing and hospice care, as well as wellness services and memory support. It is also a staffing agency. Otterbein's 3,000 employees serve more than 7,500 people annually in 23 locations in Ohio and Indiana.

Wright State officials said Wilson sits on additional boards related to nursing homes and helping the aging population.

Wright State serves nearly 11,000 students and offers nearly 300 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional degree programs through six colleges and the Boonshoft School of Medicine.

Premier Health employs more than 11,000 people across outpatient and urgent care locations, along with five hospital sites, including the region's only level I trauma center, Miami Valley Hospital.

Staff Writer Lee McClory contributed to this story.