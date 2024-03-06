Preliminary results from Gaston County 2024 primary election

Elijah and Melissa Lillo leave the Phillip Center after casting their votes in the North Carolina primary Tuesday morning, March 5, 2024.

Voters turned out for Super Tuesday at early voting and this week.

Out of 156,524 registered voters, only 20.33% came out to set the ballot for the November election, according to preliminary results posted Tuesday night..

The Gazette has state and federal results through the USA Today Network, but here are local results:

N.C. House of Representatives District 110

Kelly Hastings, 3,554; 87.93%

Esther Scott, 488; 12.07%

N.C. District Court Judge District 38 Seat 7

Megan Shepard, 15,297; 71.25%

Fielding Yelverton, 6,172; 28.75%

Gaston County Board of Commissioners Crowders Mountain Township

Bob Hovis, 11,197; 55.07%

Blair Hall, 9,134; 44.93%

Gaston County Board of Commissioners Gastonia Township

Scott Shehan, 13,458; 65.06%

Howard J. Collmar Jr., 7,7228; 34.94%

Gaston County Board of Commissioners South Point Township

Jim Bailey, 5,784; 27.44%

Ronnie Worley, 5,781; 27.42%

Tod Kinlaw, 5,332; 25.29%

Marc Seelinger, 4,184; 19.85%

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County Super Tuesday primary results. A look at local races.