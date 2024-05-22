Preliminary report: Deadly plane crash at Spicewood Airport happened during second landing attempt

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report revealing some details about what could have caused a deadly plane crash in Spicewood last month.

The crash happened April 22 around 6:30 p.m. at the Spicewood Airport in Burnet County. Destroyed in the crash was a Lancair Legacy FG airplane, which according to Lancair’s website, is a two-seat single-engine light aircraft.

Wesley Perkins, 74, of Lakeway, died in the incident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The NTSB issued the preliminary report May 17. It is important to note the investigation is ongoing, and a full report could take up to 12-24 months to complete. The full document can be read below.

The preliminary report included information provided by a witness, some information about weather conditions, and a brief report of what parts of the aircraft were destroyed in the crash.

According to the report, the airplane departed from the Garner Field Airport in Uvalde around 5:20 p.m. and was destined for the Spicewood Airport. It overflew the airport and entered a “left traffic pattern” for a runway at the airport.

The document included a witness report that said the first approach to land was “fast” and the airplane “ballooned.” The report said there was also a gust of wind at the time, and the pilot initiated a go-around.

According to the NTSB, on the second approach, “the nose landing gear nearly struck the runway before the airplane banked to the left. The witness heard the engine increase in power and the airplane began to climb ‘straight up,’ yawed to the left, and then went ‘straight down.'”

The accident site was in a wooded area about 350 feet east of the runway. The report stated portions of the airframe were “consumed by a postimpact fire,” and that all major components of the airplane were present at the accident site.

The NTSB said the wreckage was retained for further examination.

