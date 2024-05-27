(WFRV)- Storm Team 5 has released preliminary rainfall totals across Northeast Wisconsin for the storm system that made its way through the area Sunday into Monday.

Below are the rainfall totals submitted to the National Weather Service and organized by county. Storm Team 5 encourages members of the public to submit rainfall reports with a photo. These rainfall totals are as of 11:00 a.m. Monday morning and will be updated when more information is available:

Brown County

De Pere-2.58″

Green Bay- 2.04″

Suamico- 1.90″

Denmark- 1.84″

Morrison – 1.69″

Calumet County

Brillion- 2.20″

Potter-1.73″

Hilbert- 1.62″

Door County

Ellison Bay- 2.73″

Washington Island- 2.30″

Egg Harbor- 2.17″

Forestville- 2.01 “

Carlsville- 1.90″

Potawatomi State Park- 1.82″

Brussels- 1.73″

Baileys Harbor- 1.64″

Sturgeon Bay Airport- 1.52″

Kewaunee County

Luxemburg-1.79″

Casco- 1.53″

Manitowoc County

Mishicott- 2.50″

Manitowoc- 2.29″

Two Rivers- 2.18″

Shoto- 2.00″

Brillion- 1.82″

Millhome-1.68″

St. Nazianz-1.64″

Marinette County

Peshtigo- 2.59″

Menominee County

Keshena-1.68″

Oconto County

Little Suamico- 2.50″

Stiles- 2.25″

Abrams- 2.25″

Pulaski- 2.22″

Oconto Falls- 1.69″

Outagamie County

New London- 2.21″

Shiocton- 1.82″

Grand Chute- 1.72″

Appleton- 1.59″

Shawano County

Split Rock- 1.71″

Praws- 1.57″

Pella- 1.56″

Shawano- 1.56″

Waupaca County

Manawa- 2.50″

New London – WWTP 2.30″

Iola- 2.19″

Fremont 2.16″

Waupaca- 2.15″

Ogdensburg- 2.12″

Scandinavia- 1.35″

Waushara County

Hancock- 2.14″

Wild Rose-1.74″

Winnebago County

Oshkosh- 1.78″

Neenah- 1.62″

Omro-1.55″

Menasha- 1.52″

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.