Ryan Kudish
·1 min read
Preliminary rainfall totals across Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV)- Storm Team 5 has released preliminary rainfall totals across Northeast Wisconsin for the storm system that made its way through the area Sunday into Monday.

Below are the rainfall totals submitted to the National Weather Service and organized by county. Storm Team 5 encourages members of the public to submit rainfall reports with a photo. These rainfall totals are as of 11:00 a.m. Monday morning and will be updated when more information is available:

Brown County

  • De Pere-2.58″

  • Green Bay- 2.04″

  • Suamico- 1.90″

  • Denmark- 1.84″

  • Morrison – 1.69″

Calumet County

  • Brillion- 2.20″

  • Potter-1.73″

  • Hilbert- 1.62″

Door County

  • Ellison Bay- 2.73″

  • Washington Island- 2.30″

  • Egg Harbor- 2.17″

  • Forestville- 2.01 “

  • Carlsville- 1.90″

  • Potawatomi State Park- 1.82″

  • Brussels- 1.73″

  • Baileys Harbor- 1.64″

  • Sturgeon Bay Airport- 1.52″

Kewaunee County

  • Luxemburg-1.79″

  • Casco- 1.53″

Manitowoc County

  • Mishicott- 2.50″

  • Manitowoc- 2.29″

  • Two Rivers- 2.18″

  • Shoto- 2.00″

  • Brillion- 1.82″

  • Millhome-1.68″

  • St. Nazianz-1.64″

Marinette County

  • Peshtigo- 2.59″

Menominee County

  • Keshena-1.68″

Oconto County

  • Little Suamico- 2.50″

  • Stiles- 2.25″

  • Abrams- 2.25″

  • Pulaski- 2.22″

  • Oconto Falls- 1.69″

Outagamie County

  • New London- 2.21″

  • Shiocton- 1.82″

  • Grand Chute- 1.72″

  • Appleton- 1.59″

Shawano County

  • Split Rock- 1.71″

  • Praws- 1.57″

  • Pella- 1.56″

  • Shawano- 1.56″

Waupaca County

  • Manawa- 2.50″

  • New London – WWTP 2.30″

  • Iola- 2.19″

  • Fremont 2.16″

  • Waupaca- 2.15″

  • Ogdensburg- 2.12″

  • Scandinavia- 1.35″

Waushara County

  • Hancock- 2.14″

  • Wild Rose-1.74″

Winnebago County

  • Oshkosh- 1.78″

  • Neenah- 1.62″

  • Omro-1.55″

  • Menasha- 1.52″

