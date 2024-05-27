Preliminary rainfall totals across Northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV)- Storm Team 5 has released preliminary rainfall totals across Northeast Wisconsin for the storm system that made its way through the area Sunday into Monday.
Below are the rainfall totals submitted to the National Weather Service and organized by county. Storm Team 5 encourages members of the public to submit rainfall reports with a photo. These rainfall totals are as of 11:00 a.m. Monday morning and will be updated when more information is available:
Brown County
De Pere-2.58″
Green Bay- 2.04″
Suamico- 1.90″
Denmark- 1.84″
Morrison – 1.69″
Calumet County
Brillion- 2.20″
Potter-1.73″
Hilbert- 1.62″
Door County
Ellison Bay- 2.73″
Washington Island- 2.30″
Egg Harbor- 2.17″
Forestville- 2.01 “
Carlsville- 1.90″
Potawatomi State Park- 1.82″
Brussels- 1.73″
Baileys Harbor- 1.64″
Sturgeon Bay Airport- 1.52″
Kewaunee County
Luxemburg-1.79″
Casco- 1.53″
Manitowoc County
Mishicott- 2.50″
Manitowoc- 2.29″
Two Rivers- 2.18″
Shoto- 2.00″
Brillion- 1.82″
Millhome-1.68″
St. Nazianz-1.64″
Marinette County
Peshtigo- 2.59″
Menominee County
Keshena-1.68″
Oconto County
Little Suamico- 2.50″
Stiles- 2.25″
Abrams- 2.25″
Pulaski- 2.22″
Oconto Falls- 1.69″
Outagamie County
New London- 2.21″
Shiocton- 1.82″
Grand Chute- 1.72″
Appleton- 1.59″
Shawano County
Split Rock- 1.71″
Praws- 1.57″
Pella- 1.56″
Shawano- 1.56″
Waupaca County
Manawa- 2.50″
New London – WWTP 2.30″
Iola- 2.19″
Fremont 2.16″
Waupaca- 2.15″
Ogdensburg- 2.12″
Scandinavia- 1.35″
Waushara County
Hancock- 2.14″
Wild Rose-1.74″
Winnebago County
Oshkosh- 1.78″
Neenah- 1.62″
Omro-1.55″
Menasha- 1.52″
