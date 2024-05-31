Preliminary NTSB report: Pilot navigated heavy precipitation before Williamson County crash

A single-engine Beech V35 fixed-wing plane that crashed was "violently out of control" after navigating through heaving precipitation before it cashed southwest of Nashville in Williamson County killing three people on May 15.

Officials with the National Safety Transportation Board said in a preliminary report released Friday that the plane, registered to Dr. Lucius Doucet III in January, crashed in the area of Bending Chestnut and Davis Hollow roads near Natchez Trace Parkway, about 50 miles southwest of Nashville, killing Doucet and his two adult children, Giselle and Jean-Luc Doucet.

The preliminary report said Doucet took off around 8:50 a.m. May 15 from Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales traveling to Bowman Field Airport in Louisville, Kentucky to pick up additional passengers before returning to Louisiana.

Doucet was employed by Williamson Cosmetic Center, a medical spa in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Around 15 minutes into the flight, the pilot climbed to 9,000 feet before leveling off. Doucet was in communication with air traffic control, requesting deviation from Memphis to Nashville, with no reason given by the pilot nor air traffic controller. He descended to 7,000 feet near the Mississippi border where he remained while heading toward Nashville International Airport.

During the flight, Doucet's plane flew into heaving precipitation while in Tennessee, the NTSB said in the preliminary report. He descended to 8,900 feet before turning right to head northeast for several miles before initiating a right descending turn.

An air traffic controller made several attempts to contact Doucet. There was no answer, and radar contact was lost as the plane continued descending.

Several witnesses said they heard the plane as it descended followed by a loud "pop." One witness recorded a video that showed pieces of the airplane descending through an overcast layer of clouds.

The wreckage scattered over more than a half-mile. The engine and propeller assembly were submerged eight feet in water. NTSB said in the report that around 90% of the plane was recovered.

NTSB said Doucet purchased the plane in December 2023. He had accumulated 366 hours of flight experience and 14 hours in the accident plane make and model.

The full investigation into what caused the crash remains ongoing.

